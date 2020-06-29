Jacqueline Fernandez' Message For Sanjana Sanghi: "You Had An Amazing First Co-star"

Salman Khan and his family are still at their Panvel farmhouse, away from the city. In this time of lockdown, it was reported that Jacqueline Fernandez is also at Salman Khan's farmhouse and has been seen with Bhai several times over the course of lockdown. She recently shared a couple of posts to promote Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's last release Dil Bechara. In one of the posts, she also spoke about how Sanjana Sanghi, the leading lady, had an amazing co-star for her first film. Read here to know Jacqueline Fernandez has to say.

Jacqueline Fernandez pens a message for Sanjana Sanghi

On June 27, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a poster of the film Dil Bechara, and with this film's poster, she also penned a message for Sanjana Sanghi. At first, Jacqueline wrote about Sushant and how she misses him. She wrote, "His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant". Take a look at the post here.

After this, she also talked on how Sanjana Sanghi was lucky to have Sushant Singh Rajput as a co-star. She wrote "pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara". Several fans commented on the picture and showed their love for Sushant Singh Rajput.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is an upcoming movie which is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault in our Stars. This film was based on John Green's novel which goes by the same name. It was reported that Saif Ali Khan will be making a cameo in the film. It is also reported that the music for this music is composed by composed award-winning music composer AR Rahman.

This film was going to release on May 8, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown. But after the death of Susuaht Singh Rajput, it was reported that the film Dil Bechara will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It is reported that the film will be free for the users and non-subscribers of the platform.

