What Is May Day? Why Is May Day Celebrated? Here's All You Need To Know

May Day 2020 is just around the corner. Every year International May Day is celebrated on May 1, 2020. It is an ancient festival that celebrates Spring. Several countries view May Day as a spring celebration holiday. People gather around with ample food and dance and sing to celebrate Spring.

By the end of the 19th century, May Day was more associated with workers and it was also celebrated as the International Workers’ Day by Socialists and Communists. May 1st is thus celebrated as both International Workers Days and May Day (Spring Day). Read on to know more about May Day, its history and significance:

May Day 2020 history and significance

It has been said that the earliest May Day celebrations began with Floralia, the festival of Flora, a goddess in the Roman pantheon. It later spread to several Germanic and European countries. There was a brief period of time when it went out of practice in several countries, but it found its way into the 20th century. This day is celebrated in Bulgaria, where it is associated with snakes, which is holy for them. In the Czech Republic, it is considered as a holiday of love. In Estonia, May Day is also called as Spring Day, and it is celebrated as a national holiday.

In Finland, it is one of the most important festivals. Other nations that celebrate this festival include Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Romania, Spain, and others. It is also celebrated in England and the United States. May Day is celebrated to expresses gratitude towards nature, the Spring festival and the Gods.

