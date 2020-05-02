Daredevil: Charlie Cox Reveals What Inspired Him To Portray The Character

With its comic book debut back in 1964, Daredevil became one of the most celebrated Marvel characters. Daredevil got several adaptations, which included a live-action show, animated films and series, and a full-fledged film in 2003 which featured Ben Affleck as the 'Devil of the Hell's Kitchen'. Back in 2015, fans of this masked vigilante got to see another actor putting up the mantel of the 'guardian devil' when Charlie Cox was cast as Matt Murdock in the Netflix series.

Marvel's Daredevil then received three seasons that grabbed the eyes of the viewers and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and audience. This has set the bar high for the character and recently, Cox opened up about his inspiration for getting this role. Read on to know more about what Cox had to say to a leading entertainment portal:

Charlie Cox talks about Daredevil

Charlie Cox said that after he arrived in New York, he met with one of the producers of the show, with Joe Quesada. “I sat down with him”, he stated and continued about how they talked about Marvel and everything that there is to the character of Daredevil, including his ‘love for the character’.

Cox continued saying that one day he got off the subway and received an email from Marvel which included an Unlimited account. He had it on everywhere and even visited courtrooms to prepare for his character, he had undergone voice coaching, and read the comics extensively to find moments that would click with him and thus with the audience.

The Merchant of Venice actor stated that it was important that the series gets its inspiration from the comic book as the actor himself was getting inspired by the several Marvel comics himself. For the actor, it really worked and fans got to see a three-season show with several spin-offs.

