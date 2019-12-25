Jacqueline Fernandez's Top Bridal Looks That Will Inspire Your Wedding Wardrobe

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez pulls off every attire with grace and elegance. She is known for her stylish looks, apart from her acting abilities. She makes heads turn with her style statements as she often appears in voguish attires. Jacqueline always wears ethnic attires. We have compiled some of her best looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe this season.

1. The shimmery pink lehenga ensemble

Jacqueline Fernandez must be a show-stopper in this shimmery pink lehenga. Brimming with the detailed artistry, this gorgeous ensemble accentuates the beauty of the actor. The Dishoom actor paired designer blouse featuring a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves with floor-sweeping flared skirt. She completed her look with statement jewellery and side-swept hair for a rounded off look.

2. Red monotone ensemble

The Housefull actor is acing the look in this red sequined lehenga. She has donned a heavily sequined outfit paired with dupatta. Jacqueline has worn as strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She has teamed it up with an embroidered skirt. Flaunting her well-toned mid-riff, Jacqueline has accessorized detailed jewellery for a complete look.

3. Silver sequined saree

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in this monotone saree. It matches with Sushant Singh Rajput’s traditional outfit, which is a sequined Kurta. Jacqueline has worn strappy blouse featuring sequins and plunging neckline. Clad in six yards of sheer grace, the Roy actor completed the look with a nude lip shade, bindi, statement earrings, and bangles.

