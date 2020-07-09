Jagdeep's Demise: Jaaved Jaaferi, Wife Habiba Clicked Outside Their Residence, See Pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep passed away in his Mumbai residence on July 8. He died at the age of 81 owing to age-related health problems. His son Jaaved Jaaferi and Jaaferi's wife Habiba were clicked outside the Jaaferi residence in the morning on July 9. According to media reports, Jagdeep’s burial is to take place in Mumbai on July 9.

Jaaved Jaaferi and wife Habiba clicked outside their residence

Popular paparazzi photographers Yogen Shah and Manav Manglani shared pictures of Jaaved and his wife outside their residence. Both of them were clicked in white clothes and were wearing masks as well. His funeral is to take place in Mazgaon and he will be laid to rest at Shia Burial Ground at 11 AM.

The family was earlier waiting for Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan Jaffrey to arrive. He was staying at a farmhouse just outside Mumbai. "Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

After the news of Jagdeep death came, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn his loss. Actors Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Shatrughan Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and many more penned down emotional tributes for the late actor. Many fans also took to their social media to mourn his loss.

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

Jagdeep started his career as a child artist and enjoyed a successful career in the Bollywood industry spanning over 400 films. He is best known for essaying the character of Soorma Bhopali in the popular film Sholay. The veteran actor has also been a part of other blockbuster films like Aar Paar, Hum Panchi Ek De, Manna, and more. From the seventies through the nineties, the actor became a familiar comic face in Bollywood films.

The current generation recognises Jagdeep better for playing Salman Khan’s father in Andaaz Apna Apna. He was last seen in Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The film also starred Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, and Kader Khan. Jagdeep’s son Jaaved Jaaferi is also a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Grandson Meezaan made his debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. He will be seen next in Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

