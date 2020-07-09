Veteran Actor Jagdeep's Funeral To Take Place At 11 Am In Mumbai Today

Veteran Bollywood comedian Jagdeep passed away on July 8 in Mumbai. He died at the age of 81 owing to age-related health problems. According to media reports, Jagdeep’s burial will take place in Mumbai on July 9.

Jagdeep’s last rites to take place in Mumbai on July 9

His funeral will take place in Mazgaon and he will be laid to rest at Shia Burial Ground at 11 AM. The family is currently waiting for grandson Meezaan Jaffrey to arrive. He is staying at a farmhouse just outside Mumbai. "Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues," producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI.

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan's 'Man Friday' Passes Away, Meezaan Jaaferi Stuck In A Farmhouse & More News

Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 8, 2020

After the news of Jagdeep death came, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to mourn his loss. He wrote that he always enjoyed watching Jagdeep in films and offered his condolences to the Jaffrey family. Johnny Lever, Jagdeep’s final film co-star, also took to his social media to mourn the veteran actor’s loss. Lever also revealed that he faced the camera for the first time with the late actor.

My first film & the first time I ever faced the camera, was in the film #yehrishtanatoote with the legend himself #Jagdeep bhai. We will miss you...May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 Our prayers & deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/uhBjYSZdVe — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Veteran Actor & Comedian Jagdeep Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car 'Austin' from him. I had the privilege of working — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 9, 2020

Actor Shatrughna Sinha also mourned his loss and said that Jagdeep was a great human being. Anil Kapoor said he was 'one of the greatest actors in the country'. He also revealed that he was lucky enough to work with him in multiple films.

Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family... pic.twitter.com/0ZXsridyL8 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Jaaved Jaaferi's Father Jagdeep Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Fans Offer Condolences

Jagdeep started his career as a child artist and enjoyed a successful career in the Bollywood industry spanning over 400 films. He is best known for essaying the character of Soorma Bhopali in the popular film Sholay. The veteran actor has also been a part of other blockbuster films like Aar Paar, Hum Panchi Ek De, Manna, and more. From the seventies through the nineties, the actor became a familiar comic face in Bollywood films.

The current generation recognises Jagdeep better for playing Salman Khan’s father in Andaaz Apna Apna. He was last seen in Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The film also starred Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, and Kader Khan. Jagdeep’s son Javed Jaffrey is also a popular name in the Bollywood industry. Grandson Meezaan made his debut in 2019 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Malaal. He will be seen next in Hungama 2 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

ALSO READ | Jagdeep Passes Away At 81; Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute To The Veteran Actor-comedian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.