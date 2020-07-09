Jagdeep's demise: Madhuri Dixit recalls working with him, Sidharth Malhotra pays tribute

Bollywood actor and comedian Jagdeep, known for his contribution to the film industry with some of his iconic roles, recently passed away at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The demise of the veteran has left the audience discussing his contributions to the Hindi film industry through remarkable roles. A number of Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit, Sidharth Malhotra took to their social media to express their grief over the unfortunate loss and void which can never be filled.

Madhuri Dixit & Sidharth Malhotra pen tribute

Madhuri who has worked with the actor in several films like Mujrim, Wajood, Jamai Raja, and many more mourned over the tragic news on Twitter. The actress praised the legendary actor for his skills that made him a great artist. Madhuri also expressed her happiness and considered herself lucky to have shared screen space with the actor in a few films. At last, the actress mentioned that his iconic roles like Soorma Bhopali will always be remembered and will stay in the heart of all his fans. Madhuri offered condolence to the family for bearing the huge loss.

जगदीप साहब एक महान कलाकार थे। मैं भाग्यशाली थी कि मुझे उनके साथ कुछ फिल्मों में काम करने का मौका मिला। सूरमा भोपाली जैसी उनकी कुछ भूमिकाएं हमेशा के लिए याद की जाएंगी। जावेद और उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदना। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 9, 2020

Apart from Madhuri, Sidharth Malhotra also paid tribute to the actor on the micro-blogging site. The actor who was saddened to hear about the demise called Jagdeep a “Hindi cinemas legendary” who has made people laugh on so many occasions. Sidharth also wrote that no matter what, the actor will always be in the memories of the people.

Saddened to hear about Jagdeep Sahab's demise. A Hindi cinemas legendary actor, who’s made us laugh on so many occasion... thank you Sir, you will be in our memories forever. My condolences with his family 🙏@jaavedjaaferi @MeezaanJ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 9, 2020

The news of Jagdeep's passing away was first revealed by producer Mehmood Ali, who is a close family friend. Sharing the news, Mehmood told PTI on Wednesday that Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his Bandra residence. He also added that the actor has not been keeping too well for the last few days because of age-related issues.

Jagdeep's iconic work over the years

Apart from playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep has worked in more than 400 films. He was featured in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He has also directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

The late actor started his film career as a child artist in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. Jagdeep was last seen in Gali Gali Chor Hai, starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The Rumi Jaffrey directorial released in 2012.

