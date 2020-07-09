Jagdeep no more: Video of veteran enacting Soorma Bhopali dialogue makes celebs emotional

Comedy has been an integral part of Indian cinema for long, with films of all genres frequently having light-hearted scenes at one point. Many of these scenes in films, that might not be much loved overall, enjoy a substantial fan base even today, with netizens lapping it up on YouTube and other mediums. It goes without saying that the role of comedians was massive in this trend, one of them being Jagdeep, who passed on Wednesday.

READ: Veteran Actor & Comedian Jagdeep Passes Away At The Age Of 81

As the news of the death of Jagdeep (real name, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey) surfaced, the name ‘Soorma Bhopali’ started trending on Twitter. The veteran was synonymous with the role of Soorma Bhopali in the iconic Sholay. His peculiar dialogue delivery, dressing and the moustache would surely feature among the cult comic characters of all time.

While fans would love to watch the original scene again, a video of Jagdeep enacting a small part of it decaded later has surfaced on Instagram. While the Andaz Apna Apna star nailed the dialogue, even his exuberance and positivity stands out in the video. Jagdeep is heard thanking the fans for their love on Facebook and Twitter, and said, “I am a smile, I am Jagdeep.” and adds, “Aao hastey hastey, jao hastey hastey (come laughing and go laughing)."

Here's the video

The video received love from celebrities like Padmini Kolhapure and Urvashi Dholakia, while netizens posted emojis, and sent prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

In the original scene, Jagdeep was seen in a hilarious exchange with Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. Even Jagdeep's son Jaaved thought it was one of the ‘best written comic scenes in Hindi cinema.’’

READ: Actor Jagdeep Death: When Family & Ranveer Singh Honoured Veteran At IIFA As Stars Cheered

Watch one of the scenes here

Jagdeep passed away due to age-related illness at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, aged 81. After starting his career as a child artist, he featured in mostly comic roles in over 400 films.

His sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved are actors too, apart from hosting the hit dance show Boogie Woogie. His grandson Meezaan made his debut with Malaal last year.

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi Recalls When Late Actor Rishi Kapoor 'used To Look Forward To Eid Parties'

READ: Jaaved Jaaferi's Dance Video With Daughter Remind Fans About 'Boogie Woogie' Days; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.