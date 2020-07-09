Jagdeep No More: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu Pay Their Heartfelt Tributes

Veteran actor Jagdeep, who was popularly known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in the movie Sholay, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, July 9, at his residence. Several Bollywood celebs have been taking to their social media handle to pay their tributes to the late actor. Among the many, actors Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Kunal Khemmu have also extended their heartfelt sympathies through their Instagram handle.

Kareena’s tribute to the veteran actor

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of Jagdeep. In the monochrome picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black suit along with a white shirt, black bow and a hat. Along with the picture, Kareena also wrote “RIP”. Take a look at the picture below.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s tribute to Jagdeep

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share a collage of the late actor. In the picture, on one side Jagdeep can be seen all suited up in a grey suit giving some intense look in the candid picture. And on the other side, the actor is dressed in a quirky avatar. Along with this picture, Kunal penned a sweet note for the actor. He wrote, “â€ªThank you for the decades of giggles tickles laughter and entertainment #Jagdeep sir. You will always be missed and remembered. One of the few names that brought smiles to faces just by the very mention of your name. Love and prayers to the family.”

Soha also shared a pic and also wrote a lovely note to the actor, she wrote, “#Jagdeep Ji always brought so much joy and laughter to the screen. He will be missed greatly. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May they have the strength and support they need to make it through this difficult time”. Take a look at the post below.

Bhumi Pednekar’s tribute to the late actor

Bhumi also shared a picture of the late actor where he can be seen all suited up and putting on a quirky act. Along with the post, she also wrote, “RIP sir. You’ve left behind such beautiful and memorable characters...Thank you for all the entertainment. #jagdeepjaffrey” See the post below.

Jagdeep's demise

The news of Jagdeep's passing away was first revealed by producer Mehmood Ali, who is a close family friend. Sharing the news, Mehmood told PTI on Wednesday that Jagdeep passed away at 8.30 pm at his Bandra residence. He also added that the actor has not been keeping too well for the last few days because of age-related issues. As per reports, the actor’s funeral will be held in Mazgaon and laid to rest at Shia Burial Ground at 11 am.

