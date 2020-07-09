Jagdeep's Funeral: The Jaffrey Family Bid Farewell To The Late Legend

Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep (Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) has passed away at the age of 81. The late actor is now survived by his sons Javed and Naved Jaffrey. He breathed his last at his Mumbai residence and had not been keeping well due to age-related issues.

As the Jaffrey family prepared for the last rites of actor Jaideep, Javed Jaffrey and other of his family members were seen getting clicked outside their house around 9:30am. Later, actor Johnny Lever also paid his respect to actor Jagdeep during the funeral. He was also then seen conversing with Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey. Check out the photos below -

Jagdeep's last rites photos

The late actor had not been keeping well, as revealed by a family friend named Mehmood Ali to a news daily. Ali stated that he passed away at 8:30pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to undisclosed health issues related to aging. Actors like Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor have also come forward and shared heartfelt condolences for the Jaffrey family.

Ajay wrote, 'Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab’s demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul'. Whereas Anil Kapoor remembered actor Jagdeep Singh by tweeting 'Jagdeep Saab was one of the greatest actors of India...I was his huge fan & was lucky enough to have worked with him in Ek Baar Kaho & many more films...he was always extremely supportive & encouraging...sending my heartfelt condolences & prayers to my friend Javed & family...' Check out their tweets below -

Jagdeep started off his career in acting as a child artist in the 1951 film Afsana. He later also featured in a number of films as a child actor like Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, Aar Paar, Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Munna and Do Bigha Zamin. His performance in the film Brahmachari established him as a comic actor. Whereas playing the role of the Soorma Bhopali in the iconic classic film Sholay brought the actor mainstream fame and immense love from the audience.

