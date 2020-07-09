Jagdeep's Legacy Remembered In Pictures & Stills Over The Span Of Almost Seven Decades

Veteran actor and comedian Jagdeep whose birth name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri passed away at the age of 81. He was renowned for his roles like Soorma Bhopali in Sholay. The actor has been credited with over 400 films. Jagdeep was also seen in the film Purana Mandir in 1984. He also essayed the role of actor Salman Khan’s father in the film Andaz Apna Apna which released back in 1994. He was not only a well-deemed actor but is also credited with the direction of films like Soorma Bhopali, he also acted in the film as a lead role. The late actor started out as a child actor in the film Afsana which was a B.R. Chopra directorial.

There are several films and works that define the late actor’s career over a span of almost seven decades. Here are some rare pictures of the late actor to remember his legacy:

A still from Jagdeep's first film Afsana released in 1951-

Jagdeep with his two sons Javed and Naved-

A still of the actor with his sons when they were still little toddlers-

Jagdeep in the film Sholay-

His stills from several films over the years-

Jagdeep's still with Guru Dutt from the film Aar Par-

A comic genius passes away-

Jagdeep passes away leaving behind his beloved family

Jagdeep’s recognition came from the film Brahmachari. He has also been seen in films Purana Mandir and Saamri. Jagdeep’s legacy is continued by his son Javed and Naved Jaaferi. Jagdeep’s grandson and Javed’s son is Meezan Jafri, who debuted in Bollywood with film Malaal, a 2019 release. He is also part of the upcoming comedy film Hungama 2. Jagdeep also has a daughter Muskaan Jafri.

Meezan with Jagdeep-

After the death of the veteran actor, several celebs mourned the passing away of a legend. These actors took to social media to convey their condolences with the family. Actors like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha paid their tributes to the late actor. According to them, the industry has faced a huge loss.

