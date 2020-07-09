Jagdeep's Funniest Scene As Soorma Bhopali In 'Sholay'; Watch

Actor Jagdeep passed away on July 8, 2020, at the age of 81. He has starred in more than 400 movies and has received critical acclaim for many of his performances. One of his most well-known roles was in the cult classic movie Sholay. He played the role of Soorma Bhopali in the film.

Soorma Bhopali is someone who is supposed to help out the two main characters of the film - Veeru and Jai by taking them to the police and collecting the reward on their tail. The brothers plan to split the reward when they break free from jail. His most famous scene is when he is reciting a fake story about how he caught them and Veeru & Jai show up behind him.

Soorma Bhopali paints a picture of being very brave

In the scene, Soorma Bhoopali is sitting on a high bench and reciting a story about Veeru and Jai. One of the people sitting below Soorma aks him, ''they (Veeru and Jai) must have tried to run away?'' Soorma responds by sounding astonished and says, ''a try? They made a very good attempt and broke everything but I took care of them''.

Soorma Bhopali then exaggerates his strength by explaining how he kept the two brothers contained and starts painting a fake story about how brave he was. The people listening to him are amazed and ask him many questions. Suddenly Veeru and Jai appear behind Soorma but he is unaware. At this point, he starts speaking about how Veeru and Jai asked for his forgiveness and asked him to leave them alone. Veeru and Jai are patiently standing and listening to Soorma Bhopali lie.

At one point he grabs the shirts of both brothers and realizes that they are present there. Veeru asks him to continue when he takes a stand back and completely changes his attitude. Soorma Bhopali goes from being very brave to blaming the listeners for making up a fake story. They then ask to take their money back. This is considered one of the most memorable scenes of veteran actor Jagdeep in the movie.

Promo Pic Credit: Snip from YouMustKnow's Youtube

