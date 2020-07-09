Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sangeeta's 'Then' & 'Now' Pic Proves That Age Is Just A Number

Actor Sangeeta Bijlani has turned a year older today, i.e. July 9. And to mark this day, several fans and netizens have been wishing the actor through their social media handle. They have been sharing several unseen pictures, videos, movies scenes and much more. We recently stumbled upon an unseen pic which is truly unmissable. And this picture is proof that Sangeeta has been aging like fine wine.

In this collage, the ‘then’ picture is when Sangeeta won the title of Miss India 1980. She can be seen wearing a saree along with a statement neckpiece, dangler earrings and opted for a wavy hairdo and bold makeup. She can also be seen wearing the Miss India sash and the winning crown.

And in the ‘now’ picture, the actor can be seen looking young as ever. She can be seen sporting a grey and gold kurta. And has completed the look with middle parting layered hairdo, dangler earrings and has opted for well-done brows, natural makeup and bold lips. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: The great pageant community Instagram)

Also read | Kamya Panjabi Shares An Unseen Picture With Shalabh; Says 'wanted To Say I Love You'

Fans were stunned seeing this picture and couldn’t stop themselves from commenting on the post. Some of them wrote saying that they could not believe that the two women in the pic were Sangeeta herself. While some of them went on to praise the actor for her ageless beauty. One of them said, “She looks beautiful even today!” and the other one said, “Omg she is ,59 unbelievable”. Take a look at a few fan reactions below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: This Photo Of Neetu Kapoor Shows The Various Roles She Has Aced

About the actor

After winning the title of Miss India, Sangeeta chose the film industry as her career and made her debut in Ashok Gaekwad’s Qatil alongside Aditya Pancholi and Shakti Kapoor. The actor was soon lauded for her acting skills and soon wooed fans with films like Jurm, Tahqiqaat, Tridev, Vishnu-Devaa and many more. Sangeeta is currently spending her time with her loved ones and has been quite active on her social media handle. She has been sharing several throwbacks, workouts, cooking and many more posts. She recently shared a video on her Instagram series where she can be seen cutting her birthday cake. Take a look below.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: 'FRIENDS' Star Matthew Perry's 'Then' And 'Now' Pic Is Unmissable

Also read | Today's Unseen Pic: This Pic Of Sushant Singh Rajput & Farah Will Make You Miss Him More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.