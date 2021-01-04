South Actor Gullu Dada To Make His Bollywood Debut With Tarun Dhanrajgir's 'Bolo Hau'

Adnan Sajid Khan, who is also known as Gullu Dada, will be seen making his Bollywood Debut with Bolo Hau, a love story set in Hyderabad. The actor has been a part of the Telegu film industry for over two decades now. The actor/comedian, through his upcoming feature presentation, will be seen catering to a wider range of audience. They will be introduced to his unique antics through his Bollywood debut.

While on the subject of his upcoming Bollywood Debut, Gullu Dada said something on the lines of the lure of having a Bollywood presence. To the same, he also added that as a performer, everybody aims to be in Mumbai, but, "the Lord has favoured him" by giving him a dedicated sect of the audience who are based in the Deccan region. To which, Gullu Dada added that he loves them, even more, to truly re-station and start out afresh.

What made Khan choose to make his debut with 'Bolo Hau'?

Gullu Dada, while on the topic, expressed his gratitude for being able to do what he likes and all that his work has afforded him. Gullu even touched upon how he was approached previously by producers, but he was pretty unsure about how his character will fit in the features. Gullu went to opine that comedy is always situational in nature, hence Gullu Dada's Bollywood debut had to happen with the right kind of movie. As per him, Bolo Hau is the perfect debut for his character as the presentation is based on the culture of Hyderabad.

About Adnan Sajid Khan

Adnan Sajid Khan started as a stage singer in the 90s. Seventeen years later, he went on to make his acting debut. He is now one of the most popular faces in the Telugu film industry. His character ‘Gullu Dada, earned him a place in the Telegu entertainment fraternity and a loyal fan base who have, over the years, grown fond of the antics of the local don. Adnan Sajid Khan, as of this writing, has worked on 31 movies as an actor. A majority of his films have stayed in cinema halls for over 50 days, which is a rare feat in today's day and age.

