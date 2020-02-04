Janhvi Kapoor Can Inspire You To Accessorise Your Saree Look Right & These Pics Are Proof

Janhvi Kapoor is climbing the stairs of fame and popularity. The Bollywood diva has made several fashion statements with her stunning outfits. Her sartorial choices have always become the talk of the town. Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on her social media, sharing details with her fans about her everyday life. Among all other outfits, her love for sarees is quite evident in her Instagram posts.

With her saree looks, Janhvi is known to give major fashion inspiration to her fans in the context of how to style sarees right like a fashionista. Take a look at some of her saree looks to take inspiration for how to accessorise your saree look.

Balance it with minimal accessories

Accessories are one of the significant aspects of any attire, it helps to either tone up or down any attire. Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a pink saree for a photoshoot. The actor paired it up with a mirror-embroidered blouse. For accessories, she kept it minimal but creative with bangles and a maang teeka. The rest of her look was kept minimal with nude makeup and open hair.

Earrings can do wonders

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a purple mirror-work saree for an event. The actor paired the same textured print blouse with a deep neck. The actor balanced her look with a ring and studded earrings. She completed her look with the nude makeup look.

Accessories add colour to an outfit

Janhvi Kapoor pulled off a boss lady kind of look in a white saree with floral embroidered border for an event. The actor glammed up the look with kohl eyes and pink lips. For accessories, she paired bright purple-golden earrings and a ring.

Keep it glammed up with a heavy neckpiece

Janhvi Kapoor donned a green embroidered saree for another photoshoot. The actor looked absolutely gorgeous in this green ensemble as she paired it up with a black plain blouse. She completed the look with a green and gold diamond-studded neckpiece and a middle-parted sleek bun.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

