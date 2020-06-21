Prakash Jha's Crime Dramas: From Priyanka Chopra's Jai Gangaajal To Ajay Devgn's Apaharan

Prakash Jha is one of the most popular directors in Bollywood. Having started his career with a 1982 documentary film Shree Vats. The director has delivered some of the biggest hits at the box office and has also received various awards for his contribution to Hindi cinema. Take a look at some of the crime drama films directed by Prakash Jha.

Movies directed by Prakash Jha

Jai Gangaajal

The plot of the movie is about a newly appointed senior inspector who finds herself against very powerful goons and even people from her own department tuning against her. The film is a sequel of the 2003 film Gangaajal that featured Ajay Devgn. Jai Gangaajal features Priyanka Chopra in the lead role, essaying the character of SP Abha Mathur in the film. Prakash Jha not only directed and produced the film but also acted in the film. The cast of the film also features Kiran Karmarkar, Manav Kaul, Ninad Kamat, Murali Sharma, Rahul Bhat, Ayush Mahesh Khedekar, and others.

Chakravyuh

Chakravyuh is about an inspector named Adil who sends his friend, Kabir, to the Naxal group as an informer. When Kabir finds the truth of the Naxal group, he joins their gang. The roles of Adil and Kabir are played by Arjun Rampal and Abhay Deol respectively. The cast of the movie includes Esha Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee, Kabir Bedi, Om Puri, Anjali Patil and other. The film has received 6.9 ratings out of 10 on IMDb.



Apaharan

Apaharan features Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu and Nana Patekar in the lead roles. The movie is about the complex relationship between a father and a son. The movie earned ₹221 million at the box office and it had a budget of ₹110.0 million, as per reports. The movie is bankrolled and directed by Prakash Jha. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Ajay Shastri, Bipasha Basu plays the role of Megha Basu and Nana Patekar plays the role of Tabrez Alam in Apaharan.

Satyagraha

The 2013 film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpai, Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar, Jagat Singh and Vipin Sharma in lead roles. Satyagraha released on August 30, 2013. The film is about a man who serves prison time for assaulting a corrupt official while trying to obtain due compensation for his son's death

