'Barfi' To 'Dostana': Best Comedy Films Priyanka Chopra Has Been Part Of

Priyanka Chopra, the global superstar has churned out more than 50 films in Bollywood with over 17 years of an acting career. The former Miss World made her huge Bollywood debut in 2002 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and since then there was no looking back. Priyanka Chopra's films are known for gaining a worldwide audience reaction. Here are some of Priyanka Chopra's best comedy films with the highest ratings on IMDb.

Barfi!

Barfi! is a 2012's romance, comedy and drama film helmed by Anurag Basu. The film was reported to be one of Anurag Basu's best works. Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'cruz, and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, Barfi! narrates the life story of Barfi and fun and adventurous experiences. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a deaf and mute character and Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a dyslexic girl. IMDb rates the blockbuster 8.1/10.

Dil Dhadkne Do

The multi-starrer comedy flick, Dil Dhadakne Do features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. Dil Dhadakne Do revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family and the problems faced by every member of the family. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, this romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of dishonesty, reception, and restoration. Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. However, the film received a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb.

Dostana

Dostana, the romantic comedy flick starred actors Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and John Abraham in the lead roles. Being the directorial debut of Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It narrated the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl, but eventually, both fall in love with her. Dostana was hugely successful at the box-office. According to the IMDb ratings, it received 6.5/10.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi stars Salman Khan for the first time with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is majorly inspired by the Telugu film Nee Premakai, directed by Muppalaneni Siva. Helmed by David Dhawan, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi revolves around two roommates who fall in love with the same girl. It was massively successful at the box office and received accolades. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi received 6.7/10 on IMDb.

