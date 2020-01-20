Sunny Singh And Sonnalli Seygall's All Songs From Their Movie 'Jai Mummy Di'

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy revolving around two warring mothers and their children. The movie stars Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak Kapur in the pivotal roles. Reportedly, Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Raj cameoed together for this film, all three of them had earlier worked together with Sunny Singh in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Making their cameo a mini Pyaar Ka Punchnama reunion. The movie which hit the theatres on January 17, 2020, saw many hit songs from the pop singers which were incorporated in this movie produced by Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan.

Jai Mummy Di songs

Mummy Nu Pasand

The hit song by Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma called Mummy Nu Pasand was the first song that was released from the movie. The song was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi along with some tweaks in the original Punjabi lyrics. The film Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan has rolled in producing the movie.

Lamborghini

The Lamborghini song that became viral around the whole web as soon as it was released is a pop song by The Doorbeens. The song was recreated for Jai Mummy Di. Composed by Meet Bros, the song is sung by Neha Kakkar & Jassie Gill while the lyrics are given by Kumaar.

Dariyaganj

The movie Jai Mummy Di released his last song Dariyaganj before the movie hit the silver screens. The song is sung in the soulful voice of Arijit Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali. Composed by Amartya Bobo Rahut, the lyrics are penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

Sunny Singh's last film, Ujda Chaman, released back in November of 2019. The film was a decent success commercially and many people praised Sunny Singh for his amazing acting and bold script choice for the film. After his successful venture in Ujda Chaman, he also made a cameo appearance in his friend Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

