Jalshamoviez Leaks Movie Tiki Taka After Its Release

In India, digital piracy of content is one of the biggest problems of the entertainment industry. There are several websites operating in India which do piracy of movies and web shows. Jalshamoviez is one such notorious website which is known for several movies soon after their official release. The piracy website Jalshamoviez has now leaked Tiki Taka Zee 5 movie on its illegal website. This has surely caused a huge loss to the makers of Tiki Taka.

Jalshamoviez leaks Tiki Taka

The illegal digital piracy website Jalshamoviez has leaked the Zee 5 movie, Tiki Taka. Websites like Jalshamoviez allow users from all over the world to download the leaked content in HD quality. Tiki Taka was released on the OTT platform Zee 5 for its users on September 11, 2020. However, within days of its release, Tiki Taka full movie download is available for netizens on the infamous website of Jalshamoviez. Tiki Taka download on Jalshamoviez is illegal and people are advised to use the proper way of streaming the movie on Zee 5.

About Tiki Taka

Tiki Taka is a comedy movie on Zee 5 which is an adaptation of the original Bengali film Khelechi Ajguba. The plot of the movie revolves around Khelechi who is an African footballer. He comes to Bengal to meet PK, one of the mafias based in the Indian State. The comedy of errors begins when Khelechi comes across several people in his quest to meet PK. Here is a look at the Tiki Taka trailer

Government against digital piracy websites like Jalshamoviez

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Jalshamoviez, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Filmyzilla have had a track record of releasing film illegally on their website. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide to download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Promo Image Credits: Parambrata Chattopadhyay Instagram

