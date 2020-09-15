Filmyzilla Leaks Forbidden Love Season 1 After Its Release On Zee5

Piracy website Filmyzilla has now leaked Forbidden Love which is a new show on Zee 5 that released on September 8th. Forbidden Love tells four stories that are themed on human emotions and will explore the darker feelings around love like jealousy, infidelity, suspicion and secrets in a relationship. The show is available for download on the pirated website and can be accessed by anyone on the illegal platform.

Read Also | Filmyzilla Leaks 'Hostages' Season 2 For Download After Its OTT Release

Details about Forbidden Love

Chapter one Arranged Marriage stars Patralekha, Ali Fazal and Omkar Kapoor and has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The plot revolves around a homosexual couple who try to keep their relationship even after one of them is forced to get married to the opposite gender. The story shows how the three people involved in the marriage will deal with their situations and identities.

Chapter 2 is called Anamika and is directed by Priyadarshan. The episode stars Pooja Kumar, Harsh Chhaya and Aditya Seal in lead roles and revolves around an older woman who finds love in a younger man. The story will explore whether her extramarital affair will be a new beginning or not.

The 3rd chapter Rules of the Game is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary and the episode stars Ahaana Kumar and Chandan Roy Sanyal. The characters in the episode decide to spice up their married life with role play. The episode will show how their game of role-playing is taken too far.

The final chapter stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Raima Sen in the episode called Diagnosis of Love. The story will show that the lead characters are a married couple who work as doctors in the same hospital. The problem starts in their marriage when Raima Sen's character begins to show affection towards a junior which increases her husband's suspicion towards her.

Read Also | Filmyzilla Leaks Cargo Movie For Download After Its Netflix Release

Illegal downloads to be curbed

DMCA and other governing bodies/authorities have been trying and working firmly to restraint and curb down the piracy trend in the country. However, sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz and Filmyzilla keep on emerging every day across the country. The piracy issue is also growing fast due to increased practice and usage of torrents. Torrents create a significant source of piracy which helps people worldwide download and watch pirated versions of games, software, films, television series, songs, and much more.

Read Also | What Time Does 'Forbidden Love' Release On Zee5? Details About All Four Chapters

(DISCLAIMER - Republic World does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Read Also | Piracy Website Filmyzilla Leaks Episodes Of Crime Thriller 'Abhay 2'

Image credits: Still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.