Jamie Lever Mimics 'Bebo Going To The Gym', Fans Call Her 'better Than Original'

Jamie Lever has often entertained her fans and followers with hilarious mimicry videos on social media. Recently, the actor shared a funny video while mimicking Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, while on her way to the gym. The clip sees the comedian sporting a gym outfit with an air pod in one ear. Sharing this video on social media, Jamie said, "BY GOD it’s BEBO!". Take a look at Jamie Lever's videos.

Jamie Lever turns Bebo 'going to the gym'

In the above Instagram post, Jamie Lever is seen walking fast and fidgeting with her hair on purpose and pouting in the entire video. Sharing this video on Instagram, Jamie Lever added Kareena Kapoor Khan's song, Bebo Mein Bebo, in the backdrop. She also wrote, "Nobody: Going to the gym".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Jamie Lever went gaga over the hilarious video. One of the users wrote, "Expressions on point", while another added, "Epic walk, but no one is around bebo". Another fan added, "Excellent... You are indeed better and original than actual bebo". One of Jamie Lever's fan comments read as "HAhaha this is epic! You are amazing @its_jamielever". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Recently, Jamie Lever shared a mimicry video on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Asha Bhosle and Kangana Ranaut. In this video, Jamie enacted each of the actors while in a conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine. She also dressed and styled her looks according to the different personas of each celebrity.

In the hilarious video, Jamie wore a Gucci saree and silver blazer with red lip colour to represent Sonam Kapoor. To mimic Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor stunned in a simple sleeveless top and minimal make-up look. Meanwhile, on the other hand, during Asha Bhosle's segment, Jamie wore a bright pink saree and a pearl necklace. For Farah, she kept it simple with a black and white kurta. And finally, Lever dressed as Kangana Ranaut by wearing a white Lucknowi kurta.

