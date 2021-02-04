Tiger Shroff Nails Gravity Defying Triple Aero Kicks; Says, 'easier To Do In Video Games'

Apart from mesmerising the audience with his breathtaking action sequences in films, Tiger Shroff often treats his fans by showcasing his incredible acrobatic abilities via his social media posts. He is known for his fit body and has mastered several martial art forms such as Kalaripayattu, modern kung fu, Krav Maga, Karate and Silat. He has been rigorously practising these art forms and recently treated his fans with a glimpse of his session. Read ahead to have a look at Tiger Shroff's videos.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Grooves To The Tunes Of 'Casanova', Fans Gush Over His Scintillating Moves

Tiger Shroff's Instagram post

Tiger took to Instagram to share a clip of his practice session. He was seen in a grey coloured attire while he performed triple aero kicks. He captioned his post by saying that why were some of those moves so much easier to do in video games. Take a look at the video as well as the reaction from his fans and followers below:

On January 26, Tiger shared another post from his practice session. He was seen in a light grey tee and dark grey tracks. He was seen performing his stunt while holding the flag of India in his hand. After his stunt, he happily waved the flag in front of the camera. The song played in the background was Thai Mannai Vanakkam (From Vande Mataram) (Tamil Version of Maa Tujhe Salaam) by A.R. Rahman. He captioned his post by writing, “Jai Hind”

Also read: Tiger Shroff Releases Acoustic Version Of Latest Single Casanova Feat. Raveena Mehta

In another video, a bottle was thrown in the air while Tiger ran from far, jumped, and caught it before it could fall on the ground. He was seen in black attire and the song played in the background was Casanova sung by himself. Check out the video below.

Also read: 'Good To See Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal Doing Their Own Stunts': Martial Artist Tony Jaa

Tiger Shroff's career

Tiger made his film debut with the action film Heropanti in 2014. He is best known for commercially successful action films such as Baaghi, the sequel Baaghi 2 and War. He was last seen in the film Baaghi 3. In the film, he played the role of Ronnie. The movie also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ankita Lokhande in lead roles. He recently released his song Casanova that received a positive response from the viewers. He will soon be seen in films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Rambo.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Posts Sweet Wishes To Celebrate 'hero Daddy' Jackie Shroff's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.