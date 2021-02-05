Kartik Aaryan's Socially Distanced Selfie Video Does The Rounds On Internet; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan has garnered a huge fan following on social media through his regular updates and trendy looks he keeps his fans posted with on the gram. The actor was recently spotted outside his gym when he was stopped by a fan who requested for a selfie. Kartik happily obliged but while maintaining social distancing and encouraging fans to do the same on the advent of COVID 19 pandemic.

Kartik Aaryan takes selfies with fans but from a distance

Kartik Aaryan, on request of a fan, stood close to him but kept his mask on and pulled it down only when he was at some distance from the fan. After getting clicked, he went towards another fan who wanted to take selfie. The fan was heard telling him that she loved all his movies and is a big fan of the actor.

Later, Kartik Aaryan was spotted riding on a Royal Enfield bike in his gym clothes. The actor interacted with the paps before he took off from there. The video of the same is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Check out the video of Kartik Aaryan taking a socially distanced selfie with fans below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went up on social media, the fans of Kartik Aaryan flocked to the post and left their comments and reactions on the same. A number of people online expressed how well they like the actor and sent him much love. Many other fans left heart and kiss emoticons on the post and wished the actor good health. Several other fans claimed that they were the biggest fans of the actor. Check out some of the fan comments on the video below:

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and posted a series of pictures with his team. The actor was seen sporting a white sweater which he paired up with a blue shirt and blue jeans. He also wore a tie but kept his hair messy. The picture read the caption, “Great shoot today with all these posers Missed my team a lot”, check it out below.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

