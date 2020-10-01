Jamie Lever, Jessie Lever Talk About Not 'receiving Any Favour' From The Industry; Watch

Artists Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever recently launched a Q&A video on Jamie Lever's YouTube channel. Both siblings answered more than 30 questions about themselves and let fans in on their little secrets from their childhood. Jamie and Jesse also talked a bit about their career and added how they had not 'received any favour from the industry'. Take a look at the video and read some interesting trivia about the duo.

Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever's sibling love video

The video starts off with Jamie Lever introducing herself and her brother. She then mentions that both of them will be answering a few questions about themselves and that they have received around 200-300 questions. She starts off with simple questions. One of the first questions is that do Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever discuss their relationships with each other. Jamie mentions that they discuss everything with each other and are quite open. Jesse also chimes in that Jamie is not only his sister but also his best friend. Jaime Lever then proceeds to hug her brother and the duo shares a fun moment.

The next question is - who is more naughty? Jamie says that it has to be Jesse Lever. Another interesting question is when a fan asks the duo to describe their bond through a Bollywood song. Jamie Lever and Jesse then proceed to sing the 'Main khiladi tu anari' song indicating that they both are 'khiladi' and 'anari'. They also add this was one of their favourite songs. They then talk about how they usually figure out stuff when they fight and added that they usually talk it out.

Talking about their career, Jamie states that both of them had a late start in their career and that they did not 'receive any favour' in the industry. She adds that most of the time, they reach out to people and often get disappointed as to why they're getting opportunities 'late'. Jamie also mentions that their father is their toughest critic and that they both believe they are talented and hardworking. Finally, Jesse Lever adds that everyone in the industry has gone through this.

Throughout the video, the two siblings seemed to love and adore each other a lot. Almost all of the questions that the duo answered seemed well covered. They both seemed humble, charismatic and hard-working in the ways they described their lives' ups and downs and their relationship with each other. Jamie Lever and Jesse Lever's sibling love video is definitely a must-watch.

Promo Pic Credit: Jamie Lever's Youtube

