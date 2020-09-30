Actor Dilip Kumar Shares A Photo With Wife Saira Bano Wearing All-pink; Check It Out

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano have been married for 54 years now. They tied the knot all the way back in 1966 and are still going strong to this day. Dilip Kumar is loved for his amazing Bollywood movies and he is considered to be one of the Golden Age actors of the industry.

In fact, Dilip Kumar is considered to be the last living male actor from the Golden Age of Bollywood. The 97-year-old actor is still active on social media and he recently shared a photo with his wife Saira Bano. The beloved couple were both wearing pink outfits in Dilip's latest Twitter post.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano show off their twinning pink look on Twitter

Also Read | Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Ancestral Homes In Pakistan To Be Conserved By KP Government

Pink. Favorite shirt. God’s mercy upon all of us. pic.twitter.com/04HyuDFfAB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Above is Dilip Kumar's latest post on his Twitter page. In the caption for the post, the legendary actor wrote that this pink shirt was his favourite. He also wrote, "God's mercy upon all of us," wishing his followers on Twitter. The image showcases Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano standing next to each other while holding hands. Both Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar wore pink outfits for the image.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar Shares Few Pictures Of His Ancestral Home In Peshawar; See Here

Fans loved Dilip Kumar new post and wished him well in the comments section of the post. Many fans also hoped that he was staying healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some fan comments for Saira Bano and Dilip Kumar's latest Twitter photo.

Lovely. May Allah bless both of you. Stay safe and healthy — Namrata (@divinityin_) September 30, 2020

Mashallah & stay blessed Dilip sahab 🤲 — SyriaWarNews 🇸🇾🇳🇴🇮🇷🇮🇶🇵🇰 (@090203_S_A_M_H) September 30, 2020

Dillip Kumar sir you are the Aamir Khan Amitabh Bachchan in your prime and will be always legend ...i love ur films though I am a 2000s kid i search on YouTube read articles about you ur really a legend and true soul♥️♥️♥️ @TheDilipKumar ji — Chiranjeeb Sahoo (@ChiranjeebSah10) September 30, 2020

Dilip Kumar worked in some of the best films of early Bollywood. He made his acting debut even before the independence of India, in 1944's Jwar Bhata. Some of his other beloved classic movies are Andaz, Babul, Deedar, Devdas, Madhumati, and many others. Dilip Kumar has even won eight Filmfare Awards and was the very first actor to win Filmfare's Best Actor Award. Other than a stellar acting career, Dilip Kumar was also a part of the Indian Parliament and had a strong political career.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Lata Mangeshkar's Rare Photo With Dilip Kumar Is Unmissable

Dilip Kumar last featured on screen in the 1998 Bollywood movie Qila. Dilip Kumar played dual roles in the movie and was the main lead. The movie also starred Rekha, Mukul Dev, and Mamta Kulkarni. Qila was directed by Umesh Mehra and was produced by Parvesh Mehra.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar's Brother Ehsan Succumbs To Covid 2 Weeks After Aslam Khan's Death

[Promo Source: Dilip Kumar Twitter]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.