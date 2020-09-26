Jamie Lever Gives A Peek Into Her Mood At The Start Of Lockdown With Brother Jesse; Watch

On September 25, Johnny Lever's daughter and stand-up comedian-actor Jamie Lever took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video. Through the video, Jamie gave a sneak peek into her early quarantine days with brother Jesse. In the Instagram reel video, the Lever siblings are seen lip-synching an old song, Ladki Ke Dil Ka, which originally featured Mithun Chakraborty and late actor Sridevi.

While lip-synching, the Lever sister-brother duo also enacted the lyrics. Instagramming the video, Jamie wrote a short caption while adding a pinch of humour to it that read, "Me & Jesse at the start of 2020 LOCKDOWN ENEGRY WAS HIGH PATIENCE LOW". Scroll down to watch Jamie Lever's latest video post.

READ | Jamie Lever Has This Hilarious Request To Telugu Directors And Producers; See Post

Within a few hours, Jamie's video-post managed to garner more than 6k views from her 191k followers; and is still counting. The video post gave a good laugh to many of her fans and followers as they flooded the comments section with laughing emoticons. On the other side, a user wrote, "You both are darling u guys should make more such funny videos" while another fan asserted, "U both are awesome performer". Meanwhile, an Instagram user agreed with Jamie as her comment read, "Actual story of every brother-sister".

READ | Jamie Lever And Brother Jesse Lever Lip-sync To Father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' Song

A peek into Jamie Lever's Instagram

Interestingly, the 32-year-old comedian's Instagram media feed is flooded with numerous photos and videos. A couple of videos feature her brother Jesse Lever. Jamie and Jesse's comedy videos often manage to grab the attention of Instagram users. A few weeks back, Jamie shared a video-post, in which she and Jesse tickled the funny bone of the viewers with their facial expression on a song. The video received immense love from her followers as it received more than 35k views along with hundreds of appreciation comments.

READ | Jamie Lever's Adorable Pictures With Father Johny Lever You Must Check Out

Talking about her on the professional front, Jamie has hosted a few Indian reality shows. The actor also performed in Sony TV's comedy show, Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali. On the other side, she has played a pivotal character in two Bollywood films, which are Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu? and multi-starrer Housefull 4.

READ | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Johny Lever In Classic 80s Avatar With Bellbottoms & Curly Hair

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.