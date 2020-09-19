Unseen Pic Of The Day: Johny Lever In Classic 80s Avatar With Bellbottoms & Curly Hair

Currently, a throwback picture of comedian Johny Lever is making the rounds on the internet. This monochrome picture is taken during the early career days of Johny Lever. He was standup comedian back then and this picture shows him performing on-stage. He looks unrecognisable as he is dressed in a shirt paired with bell-bottom pants and a jacket.

This picture was taken in 1980 when the actor performed stand-up comedy at the Patkar Hall. Fans in huge number appreciated Johny Lever’s picture and also hailed his comic skills.

Jamie Lever shares BTS video with father and brother

Comedian and actor Johny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever shared a fun BTS video from a photoshoot with her father and her brother Jesse Lever. The actor took it to her Instagram account to share the video from their indoor photoshoot. Johny Lever and his children were seen in glamourous outfits as they posed for pictures. Here's a glimpse of the BTS video from the photoshoot.

Jamie Lever shared a few pictures on her Instagram story as she was getting ready for the photoshoot. The actor later revealed that she was getting ready for an indoor photoshoot with her father Johny Lever and her brother Jesse Lever. The three stars were dressed in sleek outfits and looked stunning. Jamie Lever draped a black saree and paired it with golden ornaments.

She tied her hair in a sleek bun and went for a glam makeup look. Johny Lever and his son Jesse Lever looked dapper in their suits. Along with the video, Jamie Lever mentioned that the photoshoot was for a leading magazine brand. She also mentioned that this was her first-ever photoshoot with her comedian father.

Jamie Lever, Johny Lever's daughter has decided to step into her father's shoes by choosing stand-up comedy as her career. The latter has also made her appearance in Bollywood movies. She was seen in Kapil Sharma's movie Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu and also in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. Although she played small roles in the film, she managed to impress the audience with her comic timing.

About Johny Lever

One of the most noted comedians of Indian cinema, Johny Lever started his career with the movie Tum Par Hum Qurban in 1980. His first major breakthrough came in with the movie Baazigar. He has acted in more than 350 films including films such as Tezaab, Kasam, Khatarnak and Kishen Kanhaiya. The actor was mostly seen in supporting roles however his comic skills gave him major recognition. He developed a firmed foothold with movies like Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Baadshah among others.

