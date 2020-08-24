Jamie Lever Has This Hilarious Request To Telugu Directors And Producers; See Post

Comedian and actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is often known for her rib-tickling posts. Be it lip-synching to her father's songs or dialogues to showcasing her mimicry skills, she manages to do it all. Recently, Jamie shared a hilarious post on her social media which had a special call-out to all the Telugu directors and producers.

Jamie Lever stuns in a South-Indian saree

In the picture, Jamie can be seen sporting a beautiful South-Indian style saree. She paired up a golden blouse with purple, light blue, and green printed saree along with golden borders. She further complimented the look with traditional Jhumkas, necklaces, bangles, and an ornamented waistband. Jamie also opted for a decorated plated hairdo wherein her hair can be seen extravagantly embellished. But it is her caption which totally stole the show in the post.

Jamie Lever's request to the Telugu directors and producers

Jamie started the caption by stating 'Butta Bomma Butta Bomma' which is the super-hit track of actor Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She further wrote that she wants to let the Telugu directors, producers, and the casting directors know that she is ready to do Telugu movies with 'pleasure.'

Not only this but Jamie also had her leading actors decided too in the post. She stated that she is ready to work opposite South actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun. Furthermore, she mentioned that her 'dates' are available too. Given Jamie effortlessly pulls off the traditional South-Indian look, fans may love to see her in a film from Kollywood. Some of the fans also filled the comments section with several heart emojis and praises for her. Take a look at her post along with the reaction of some fans.

Jamie has decided to step into her father's shoes by choosing stand-up comedy as her career. She has also made her appearance in some Bollywood movies. She was seen in Kapil Sharma's film Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu and also in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. Although she played small roles in the film, she managed to impress the audience with her impeccable comic timing.

