Jamie Lever Shares BTS Video From First Photoshoot With Brother Jesse And Dad Johnny Lever

Comedian and actor Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever shared a fun BTS video from a photoshoot with her father and her brother Jesse Lever. The actor took it to her Instagram account to share the video from their indoor photoshoot. Johnny Lever and his children were seen in glamourous outfits as they posed for pictures. Here's a glimpse of the BTS video from the photoshoot.

Jamie Lever shares BTS from a photoshoot

Jamie Lever shares BTS from a photoshoot pic.twitter.com/tO8YYd2tUB — fan_account (@fanacco76492053) August 19, 2020

Also Read: Jamie Lever's Mother Sujatha Lever Makes A Rare Appearance With Her In A New Photo

Jamie Lever shared a few pictures on her Instagram story as she was getting ready for the photoshoot. The actor later revealed that she was getting ready for an indoor photo shoot with her father Johnny Lever and her brother Jesse Lever. The three stars were dressed in sleek outfits and looked stunning. Jamie Lever draped a black saree and paired it with golden ornaments.

She tied her hair in a sleek bun and went for a glam makeup look. Johnny Lever and his son Jesse Lever looked dapper in their suits. Along with the video, Jamie Lever mentioned that the photo shoot was for a leading magazine brand. She also mentioned that this was her first-ever photoshoot with her comedian father.

Also Read: Johny Lever's Kids Jamie And Jesse Lever Takes #iamactivechallenge; Watch Videos Here

Johnny Lever is one of the most-noted comedians of the Indian film industry. He is also one of the first stand-up comedians of India who has also been a part of nearly 300 Bollywood movies. The actor has also received several accolades for his performances.

Jamie Lever, Johnny Lever's daughter has decided to step into her father's shoes by choosing stand-up comedy as her career. The latter has also made her appearance in Bollywood movies. She was seen in Kapil Sharma's movie Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu and also in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. Although she played small roles in the film, she managed to impress the audience with her comic timings.

Also Raed: Johnny Lever Quiz: Can You Match Actor's Movies To These Catchy Phrases?

Also Read: Jamie Lever And Brother Jesse Lever Lip-sync To Father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.