Jamie Lever's Mother Sujatha Lever Makes A Rare Appearance With Her In A New Photo

Jamie Lever, daughter of veteran actor Johnny Lever, shared a picture with her mother, Sujatha Lever on the occasion of Friendship Day. She thanked her fans on the special day and mentioned that her mother forced her to post the picture. Read to know more.

Also Read | Jamie Lever And Brother Jesse Lever Lip-sync To Father Johnny Lever's 'Aslam Bhai' Song

Jamie Lever wishes Friendship Day by sharing a pic with her mother

Jamie Lever has been quite active on her Instagram handle, where she has more than 150k followers. On the occasion of Friendship Day on August 02, 2020, the actor wished her fans by sharing a photo with her mother Sujatha Lever. In it, the mother-daughter duo is seen wearing a matching pink attire and sharing a smile. Jamie mentioned that her mother “forced” her to post the picture as it would look good.

Jamie Lever captioned the post, “Hello everyone! Happy happy Friendship Day to youâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ You guys are so so precious to me, love each one of you! P.S: Mummy forced me to post this ðŸ™ˆsays ‘yeh Friendship Day ke liye acha rahega #motherdaughter #friendshipday #happyfriendshipday #jamielever” (sic).

Also Read | Johny Lever's Daughter Jamie Calls Him A 'strict Father', Says He's Perfectionist At Home

Jamie Lever’s post received much appreciation from her followers. Some fans wished her back on Friendship Day, while others called the picture beautiful. A user commented that the mother-daughter are looking like sisters and another user commented that Jamie and Sujatha look alike. Bigg Boss 6 contestant and television actor Aashka Goradia left two heart eyes emoticons. Gully Boy fame Siddharth Chaturvedi left a red heart emoji on the post. Take a look at Instagram users’ reaction to Jamie Lever’s friendship day post with her mother.

Also Read | Johnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Spoofs Farah Khan In Hilarious Video, Director Reacts

Also Read | 'There's Favoritism In The Film Industry': Annu Kapoor, Johny Lever's Daughter Jamie Opine

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She played the role of Champa and was acclaimed for her small comic relief role. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon starred Kapil Sharma and Sai Lokur in their Bollywood debut along with Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Varun Sharma, Elli Avram, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sharat Saxena, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi and Sharad Sankla.

Jamie Lever was last seen in multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. She played the character of a servant named Giggly from the ancient period in the movie. The reincarnation of her character was played by her father Johnny Lever.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.