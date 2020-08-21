Jamie Lever's Adorable Pictures With Father Johny Lever You Must Check Out

Jamie Lever is the daughter of the prominent comedian, Johny Lever. Jamie Lever has hosted several TV shows and even performed on Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali, which aired on Sony TV in the year 2013. She has also been a part of a couple of films including Kis Kisko Pyaar Karron, where she plays the role of Champa, and Housefull 4, where she portrays the role of Giggly. She is also known to be very active on social media. The actor has shared several pictures with her father, Johnny Lever. Check out their adorable picture together:

Jamie Lever's photos with father Johny Lever

On the occasion of Father's Day, Jamie Lever took to Instagram to celebrate the day. She took a trip down her memory lane and shared a throwback picture that features her father and herself. Sharing the throwback picture, she penned, ''The 1st time we met, Daddy & me! @iam_johnylever #happyfathersday #fathersday2020''. Check out the post shared by Jamie Lever on Instagram:

Amid the Coronavirus breakdown, Jamie Lever shared a selfie that features her father and her family. Through the caption, she shared about her family being homebound and asking the audience to stay at home. She penned, ''We’re staying home! Are you? #healthyathome #gharbaithoindia #indiafightscorona #NoCorona #GoCorona''. Have a look at the post shared by Jamie Lever.

Jamie Lever has shared several throwback pictures with her father on Instagram. In the throwback picture shared below, Johnny and Jamie can be seen snapped while they were dancing. Sharing her childhood memories, Jamie Lever wrote, ''Me & daddy practising #socialdistancing back in the day! When the only entertainment at parties was ‘Beta dance karke dikhao!’ 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 @iam_johnylever #loveit #oldmemories #childhoodphotos''. Check out the post shared by Jamie Lever.

In the picture shared below, Jamie Lever can be seen posing with father Johnny Lever. While Johnny Lever can be seen sitting on a chair, Jamie can be seen posing alongside the chair. She shared the picture and captioned, ''Daddy❤️Daughter''. Check out the post shared by Jamie Lever.

Jamie Lever shared yet another throwback picture during her birth month, which is October. She shared a picture from her first birthday. It features her along with her father cutting the cake. She wrote,''Coz it's my #birthdaymonth!

Here's a picture of my very 1st bday partayyyy 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 #octoberbaby #octoberbirthday #babyphoto''. Have a look:

