Jamie Lever Posts Adorable Pic With Dad Johnny Lever, Says "Thoda Show Off Karne Do!"

Jamie Lever shared a picture of her alongside her father, legendary actor/comedian Johnny Lever in her latest Instagram post. In the picture that can be seen below, one can see that the daughter-father duo are in the middle of a performance that consists of their unique acts. The caption reads “There’s no one like him. Yeh mere dad hai Thoda show off karne do!”. One could even perhaps say that the picture is a visual representation of the phrase “Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree”

Here is the post that features Jamie Lever and Johnny Lever

About Jamie Lever

Jamie Lever is an actor, comedian, impressionist and social media influencer. Lever is majorly known for her stand-up comedy presentations. Through the digital medium, Jamie Lever likes to keep her fans entertained with the help of her acts, impressions and skits which is marinated in her unique brand of comedy. The 33-year-old has a mentor in her father and brother, Jesse. Jamie Lever has also appeared in some tentpole presentations such as the Kapil Sharma-starrer Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karu, Housefull 4 and Rashtraputra.

Here's a throwback picture of Jamie Lever and Johnny Lever

Jamie Lever also has a successful career as a YouTuber. Jamie Lever's videos are about dance covers, video logs (or more popularly known as Vlogs,), impressions of known personalities and the likes. Jamie Lever's videos are also about skits that are performed by characters that have come out of her own imagination.

Over the course of many years, Jamie Lever has also carved out a niche for herself in the stand-up comedy sphere. Jamie Lever has even appeared in a handful of advertisements alongside other comedians.. Some of her most recent posts could see her talk about life in lockdown and the ongoing Pandemic situation in general.

