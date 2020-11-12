Jamie Lever Sings A Soulful Indian Classical Music That Her Guru Taught Her Years Ago; See

Actor-comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of Johny Lever, took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, 2020, to share a video of her singing a soulful song which she learnt many years ago. Along with the video, the actor also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the song. Netizens were quick enough to laud the actor and comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jamie Lever shared a one-minute video of her singing a soulful song which is an Indian classical Ghazal song. In the video, the actor can be heard acing the tune of the song. She can also be seen stressing on the end lines as she takes the higher note.

In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a black t-shirt and she also opted for a wavy hairdo and no makeup. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet caption. She wrote, “Ghazal in the mountains...” She added, “A #ghazal my Guruji- Bhure Khan Sahab taught me many many years ago”. Watch Jamie Lever’s Instagram video below.

Also read | Jamie Lever Shares Hilarious 'Mirchi Lagi Toh Mein Kya Karoon' Video On Instagram

As soon as Jamie Lever shared the picture on her Instagram handle, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with heaps of praise, positive comments and several emojis. Some of the users went on to comment on the actor’s voice and her singing talent, while some went on to ask to sing more such songs as they truly loved it.

Some of the users also went on to comment with several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wow ma’am, you're multi-talented!” While the other one wrote, “This is the perfect song to soothe one’s mind”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Jamie Lever Recreates Her Own Version Of 'Miley Ho Tum Humko'; Read Details

Earlier in this video, Jamie Lever took the Instagram handle to post a funny reel where she can be seen eating spicy food. Adding the Divine Mirchi song to it, she said, "Mirchi lagi toh mein kya karu?!!" She has also penned, “# mirchi # reelinstagram # reelit @vivianakadivine # reelitfeelit” in the caption section. The artist is seen wearing a black turtleneck sweatshirt with transparent border spectacles in the video. Take a look.

Also read | Jamie Lever Recalls 'excellent Joke'; Shares How Her Writer Came Up With Asha 'Tie'

Also read | Jamie Lever's Instagram Post Explains Importance Of Wearing Face Mask

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.