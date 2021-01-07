Jamie Lever's Mimicry Video 'Vaccine & More' Makes Fans Laugh Out Loud; See Here

On January 6, 2021, Jamie Lever took to her Instagram handle and shared a mimicry video of herself. In the hilarious video, Jamie can be seen mimicking Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farah Khan, Asha Bhosle and Kangana Ranaut. She played each character in their ‘avatar’ as they had a conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine. She styled her looks according to the different personas of each celebrity.

Jamie Lever's mimicry video

She mimicked Sonam by wearing a Gucci saree, a shimmery silver blazer and red lipstick. She styled herself as Kareena in a simple sleeveless top and minimal make-up; and Asha Bhosle by wearing a bright pink saree and a pearl necklace. Jamie played Farah by wearing a black and white kurta and Kangana Ranaut by wearing a white Lucknowi kurta.

While sharing the video, Jamie wrote, “VACCINE & MORE. Hope you guys enjoy this as much as I did while shooting & editing this video…”

As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans were quick enough to like it and showered love and encouraging compliments for the comedian. A fan wrote, “Sonam Kapoor was best” with a laughing face emoticon and a fire emoticon. Another one commented, “Ma’am u r superb” with a heart-eyed face and several laughing face emoticons. A user called the video ‘very funny’ and dropped a laughing face. Another one wrote, “Kareena and Kangna!! Out of the world!! You are way way way too talented @its_jamielever” with a heart.

Jamie Lever is an active Instagram user and frequently treats her fans with such hilarious videos. In her another recent post, she made a five-minute video titled ‘Free ki Firki with me’. In the caption, she wrote, “@truecaller ‘#JamTheScam’- Free Ki Firki with me! The happy hunting ground of scam callers is going for a toss, as I make them taste their own medicine. This festive season laugh out loud with ‘#JamTheScam’”.

Her fans dropped lovely comments and complimented her acting skills. A fan commented, “Awesome. Suprb Jamy. Love you and loved this show… super hilarious. Great idea and greatly performed”.

Image Source: Jamie Lever Instagram

