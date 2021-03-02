Jamie Lever Poses In Red Ethnic In Latest Pic; Asks 'Did Anyone Say Sridevi?'

On March 2, 2021, Jamie Lever took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen dressed as the award-winning actor, Sridevi. She donned a long red kurta and flaunted her bright smile while posing for the camera. In the second close up picture, she posed as an intense thinker, while in the last picture, she can be seen posing in front of a wooden case. Sharing the picture, she simply asked her fans if anyone said ‘Sridevi’.

Jamie Lever stuns in a long red kurta

In the picture, the comedian can be seen donning a long red-coloured full-sleeved kurta. She went for subtle makeup and wore bright red lipstick to match with her outfit. Her long hair is tied in a braid and she accessorised herself with a pair of red studded earrings and a big ring. As for the caption, she simply penned, “Did someone say ‘#Sridevi’?? Viviviviviiiiiii”.

As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “red chilli” with a red chilli emoticon. Another one wrote, “Awesome” with a pair of fire emoticons. A user commented, “Yess I said” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. Another one wrote, “So pretty” with several red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Jamie Lever is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats her fans and followers with snippets from her personal as well as professional life. On February 27, 2021, the comedian shared yet another set of beautiful pictures featuring herself. One can see her striking several poses while looking into the camera. Jamie wore an embroidered golden dress. She wore minimal makeup and applied pink coloured lipstick. Her hair is tied in a high bun with few strands hanging in the front. In the caption, she wrote, “Kabhi Kabhi (Sometimes)”.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons. Priya Raina commented, “Ahhhaaaa” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. A fan commented, “Beautiful” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Nice pic” with a red heart. A user commented, “So pretty”.

A peek into Jamie Lever's videos

Image Source: Jamie Lever's Instagram

