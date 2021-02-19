Jamie Lever's Madness As KBC Caught In BTS Video, Fans Call Her Look Alike Of Sridevi

On Feb 19, Jamie Lever shared behind-the-scenes moments of Kinjal Bhansali Choksi aka KBC, a girl-next-door persona she portrays on Flipkart Video's For Your Information. The comedian took to her Instagram handle and posted the quirky BTS video saying, "My madness caught on camera". Dolled up in Indo-western look, Jamie Lever was spotted doing the 'naagin dance' in the below funny BTS video.

Watch Jamie Lever's madness as KBC

In the above Instagram video, Jamie Lever's madness was caught through the filming camera. Dressed in red attire, the actor was seen doing hilarious stuff as she sat around a coffee table shooting for For Your Information as Kinjal Bhansali Choksi. She was spotted making weird and quirky faces at the camera.

The entire team of Jamie Lever seemed to have a good laugh seeing the star's energy and funny BTS moments. Sharing the funny video on Instagram Reels, Jamie Lever added popular song Paagal by Badshah in her BTS. She wrote, "My madness caught on camera, ladki #pagal hai... BTS shots of #kinjalbhansalichoksi on @flipkartvideo #fYI" as her caption.

Fan reactions

Several fans and followers of the actor commented on Jamie Lever's videos. One of the users commented, "Hahahahaha!! You are so cute mam", while another added, "We want to see more BEHIND THE SCENE SHOTS". Jamie's fans also compared the comedian to late Bollywood actor Sridevi. A fan wrote in the comment section, "Anyone told you that you are exactly looking like my favorite actress sridevi ji", while another added, "You are looking so like Sridevi here". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Jamie Lever Instagram comment section

On the work front, Jamie Lever was last seen in 2019's comedy-drama flick, Housefull 4. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, Rana Daggubati, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among many others. Jamie played the role of a maid, Giggly.

Currently, Jamie Lever is portraying a funny girl role in For Your Information. FYI is an interactive quiz show launched by Flipkart Video. She portrays KBC aka Kinjal Bhansali Choksi. She questions the audience on pop-culture, sports, politics, arts. This premieres as a 4-5-minute episode each day on the Flipkart App.

