Jamie Lever Shares Hilarious 'Mirchi Lagi Toh Mein Kya Karoon' Video On Instagram

On November 3, 2020, Comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of Johnny Lever took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious reel where she can be seen eating spicy food. Adding Divine’s Mirchi song to it, she captioned it saying, “Mirchi lagi toh mein kya karu?!!” She also wrote #mirchi #reelinstagram #reelit @vivianakadivine #reelitfeelit. The artist is seen wearing black turtleneck sweatshirt with transparent border specs in the video.

Jamie Lever: Mirchi Lagi toh mein kya karu?

Her expressions in the video are hilarious and made many of her fans compliment it. Actor Abigail Pande too commented laughingly with a clapping hands emoticon. A user wrote, “the best till date” with 100 percent emoji, red heart and chilli. Like always, Jamie brings a smile to the faces of her fans. Her comic act is creating a buzz on the Internet.

Comedian Jamie Lever spreads awareness about wearing a mask

In her another recent video shared on the same day, she is seen talking about the WeAreKaro initiative. Wearing a mask and holding a placard saying, ‘I wore my mask today so…’, she also shared a picture of a lady also wearing a mask and holding a placard that read, ‘I could start my treatment for cancer’. In the caption, she tried to raise awareness about wearing a mask and protecting not just ourselves but others as well. She informed that masks slow down the spread of the disease, frees up medical resources and allows those suffering from cancer to get the treatment they need.

The artist went ahead to support the initiative of WeAreKaro by saying that they work tirelessly to provide financial support, holistic care and accommodation to underprivileged individuals suffering from cancer. During such difficult times amid this pandemic, Jamie is trying her best to keep the laughter rolling by posting humorous videos on her profile. She is also seen showing her amazing singing skills and her comic talent on Instagram.

Jamie Lever is a stand-up comedian, host, and the daughter of popular comedian Johnny Lever. She has performed at The Comedy Store in Mumbai. She has also performed on Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali (2013) and movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Housefull 4 (2019). Jamie is often complimented that she is continuing her father’s legacy of entertainment.

Image Source: Jamie Lever Instagram

