Jamie Lever's Instagram Post Explains Importance Of Wearing Face Mask

Jamie Lever is one of the very popular comedians in the Indian entertainment industry. She is known for not just her comic acts but also creating a buzz on the internet with her sketches. Having millions of followers on social media, Jamie Lever never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans.

Recently, the artist took to the internet in order to announce the great initiative, WeAreKaro that she has been a part of, while which she explains the importance of wearing a mask. Read further ahead to know about Jamie Lever’s “I wore my mask today so" initiative.

Jamie Lever's Instagram post

Jamie Lever is one of the very active celebrities on social media. She has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and has always proved herself to be a complete entertainment package. Another reason why fans love Jamie Lever's photos is because of the informative posts that she shares. Recently, on November 3, 2020, Jamie Lever took to her official Instagram handle in order to talk about the WeAreKaro initiative. She shared a picture of herself wearing a mask and holding a placard that says “I wear my mask today so..” and after swiping right there’s a picture of a lady, also wearing a mask, holding the placard that reads “I could start my treatment for cancer”.

Through her caption, Jamie Lever explained that hospitals are struggling to treat individuals suffering from cancer and other diseases because COVID-19 has overburdened our medical system. The comedian revealed that you can now help such people by doing one simple thing - wearing your mask. Jamie Lever said that when you wear a mask, you protect not just yourself but others too. Your mask slows down the spread of the disease, frees up medical resources and allows those suffering from cancer to get the treatment they need.

You could save a life by wearing a mask. Talking about the initiative @wearekaro, Jamie Lever said that it works tirelessly to provide financial support, holistic care and accommodation to underprivileged individuals suffering from cancer. Jamie Lever concluded her caption by saying, “I choose @sai.lokur and @shivaleekaoberoi to help spread awareness and join the KARO movement. #KAROforthelittlethings”.

