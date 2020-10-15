Jamie Lever Recalls 'excellent Joke'; Shares How Her Writer Came Up With Asha 'Tie'

On October 14, comedian-actor Jamie Lever took to her social media handle and shared a throwback picture. While giving a sneak peek into her life on set, Jamie Lever recalled an excellent joke her The Great Indian Laughter Challange writer Vankush Arora cracked about Asha "Tie". Interestingly, in the behind-the-scene picture, Jamie was seen getting ready to mimic singer Asha Bhosale while reading her script. In the photo, Jamie was seen sporting a saree and one of the crew members was tying a tie for her. Scroll down to take a look at it.

Within a couple of hours, the 32-year-old comedian's post managed to receive more than 10k double-taps with over 50 comments on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the caption and the picture gave a good laugh to popular YouTuber Niharicka Singh and actor Priya Raina as they left a few laughing emoticons. On the other side, many from Jamie Lever's 200k followers took to the comments section to praise her. An Instagram user wrote, "Haha!! never knew a tie could look so well with a saree" while another asserted, "she even look lik Asha ji when she plays her".

A peek into Jamie Lever's Instagram

Interestingly, Jamie's social media feed is flooded with numerous witty posts. Apart from sharing BTS pictures and videos, many of Jamie's posts feature her brother Jessie Lever. The sibling duo has managed to tickle the funny bone of their fans with their hilarious take on different subjects and on-going trend.

In her recent Instagram post, Jamie shared a video on the power outage in Mumbai, which happened this week on Monday. In the video, Lever rushed to check the fan after feeling sweaty. Later, she also went on to find the Wi-Fi off, and her uncharged mobile phone connected to the charger.

However, as Lever realised about the electricity failure in Mumbai, she started crying while turning pages of a book. On the other side, a song, Oh Sh*t by The Pharcyde, can be heard in the background. Watch the video below.

