Jamie Lever Shares Hilarious Video On Power Outage In Mumbai; Watch

The recent power outage in Mumbai has paved the way for netizens to create hilarious memes and videos. Jamie Lever has been grabbing attention with her funny clip on the electricity failure in Mumbai. It features the actor’s reaction to the same as she attempts to turn on the fan and Wi-Fi.

Jamie Lever's Reel video on electricity failure in Mumbai

Jamie Lever took to social media and shared a Reel video after a power outage in Mumbai through her official Instagram handle on October 12, 2020, Monday. It features the shocked actor rushing to check the fan after feeling sweaty. She also goes on to find the Wi-Fi off, and her uncharged mobile phone connected to the charger. However, as Lever realises about the electricity failure in Mumbai, she starts crying while turning pages of a book. All this while the background music plays Oh Sh*t by The Pharcyde.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Jamie Lever expressed her disappointment by writing, “MUMBAI POWER FAILURE”. Alongside her caption, the actor also dropped relatable hashtags such as Monday Mood, Monday Blues, Mumbai Power Failure, No Electricity, Back to Basics, Mumbai on Pause, Reels Instagram, and Reel it Feel it, to name a few. Check out Jamie Lever’s recent Instagram Reel video on power outage in Mumbai:

Also read: Jamie Lever, Jessie Lever Talk About Not 'receiving Any Favour' From The Industry; Watch

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Response to Jamie Lever's video on power outage in Mumbai

Within an hour of sharing the social media post, Jamie Lever garnered more than 3700 likes and over 40 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their response on the Reel video of the power outage in Mumbai. They took to the comment section and dropped similar reactions to electricity failure in Mumbai.

On the other hand, several people expressed their feelings through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, laughter faces, claps, and thumbs up, to name a few. Here are some of the response to Jamie Lever’s recent Instagram Reel video on the power outage in Mumbai:

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Also read: Jamie Lever Gives A Peek Into Her Mood At The Start Of Lockdown With Brother Jesse; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.