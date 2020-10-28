Jamie Lever Recreates Her Own Version Of 'Miley Ho Tum Humko'; Read Details

On October 28, 2020, comedian-actor Jamie Lever took to her social media handle to share a fun video of herself. While giving a glimpse of her singing talent, Jamie Lever also gave a twist to her post by showing two versions of herself. As soon as the video released, fans were thrilled and reacted to the post by flooding it with comments and various emojis. Take a look at Jamie Lever's Instagram video post below:

ALSO READ: Jamie Lever Shares Hilarious Video On Power Outage In Mumbai; Watch

Jamie Lever's video

Jamie Lever shared a recent post on Instagram wherein she reveals her amazing singing and comic talents. She posted a video that featured two versions of herself. The video starts with Jamie looking into a phone and saying, 'What's new on Instagram.' The next moment she can be seen singing Miley Ho Tum Humko along with her second version. Her caption read as, "Congratulations.. #instagramweddings Thanks for the entertainment.. p.s: Don’t miss the dimple!”. Take a look at the video below.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lever's Mother Sujatha Lever Makes A Rare Appearance With Her In A New Photo

Fans reacting to Jamie Lever's video

Jamie Lever never fails to entertain her fans, however, her recent post completely amazed her fans. Most of his fans flooded the post with various emoticons. While the others commented, ‘Ha ha ha u can sing v well even Lyk this’ and ‘Omg that's Neha Kakkar’ on the post. Producer and fitness enthusiast Warda Khan commented, “Yayyy lethal. Love the caption toooo”. Take a look at the reactions and comments.

Besides this, Jamie Lever took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture while giving a sneak peek into her life from the sets. She also recalled an excellent joke her The Great Indian Laughter Challenge writer Vankush Arora cracked about Asha "Tie". Moreover, in the behind-the-scene picture, she was seen getting ready to mimic singer Asha Bhosale while reading her script. In the photo, she can be seen sporting a saree and one of the crew members was tying a tie for her. Take a look at the post below:

Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever made her debut in the year 2015 with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. She played the role of Champa and received critical acclaim for her small comic role. The film starred Kapil Sharma and Sai Lokur in their Bollywood debut. Besides this, she was last seen in multi-starrer comedy film Housefull 4. She essayed the role of a servant named Giggly from the ancient period in the movie.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lever Recalls 'excellent Joke'; Shares How Her Writer Came Up With Asha 'Tie'

ALSO READ: Jamie Lever, Jessie Lever Talk About Not 'receiving Any Favour' From The Industry; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.