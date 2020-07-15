Johny Lever's Daughter Jamie Calls Him A 'strict Father', Says He's Perfectionist At Home

Actress and comedian Jamie Lever, who is the daughter of Johny Lever, spoke to a news daily about her father and her experience with comedy in the industry. In the interview, Jamie Lever stated that irrespective of what the audience sees, her father is a very strict person in his real life. She went on to say that he is a ‘strict South Indian father’ while at home.

Jamie Lever talks about father Johny Lever

In the interview, when Jamie was asked if Johny Lever is similar to what he’s on television, she quickly stated that he wasn’t. She said that her father is a perfectionist even at home. Jamie Lever said she is quite scared of her father. She elaborated saying she doesn’t know how Johny Lever will react to her work and hence, she is scared of talking to him about it. Although she said she is scared of him, she added that he knows all the little details that take place in her life. She said that he is a 'typical father', and joked about him being angry while explaining how to narrate a joke.

Jamie Lever went on to say that her father questioned her plans and always wanted to know what she wanted to do while going forward. While speaking about him giving 'easy access' to her in the industry, Jamie said that he made things 'difficult' for her and that he was 'never in the picture'. She recalled that when she decided to take stand-up comedy as a part of her career she called her friends and her junior juniors from college who helped her with the contacts of casting directors.

Johny Lever’s daughter said that she herself made the calls and went for the auditions. She also said that her father, Johny Lever only gets to know about her projects and the offers that she has been made when she tells him. Jamie spoke about the tip he gave her while entering the industry.

When Jamie Lever was asked if her father gives her any tips about comedy, she went on to say that he told her that ‘she better be good and not just waste time’. Jamie Lever disclosed that her father saw her transform when she was doing television. Lever said her father is happy to see her growth and that after seeing her transformation he has changed from a ‘nervous father’ to a ‘confident audience’.

Jamie Lever said that she agrees that there are fewer women in the comic industry. She said she found it difficult to initially establish her foot, as when she came into the industry people had strong judgements about her because she was a woman in the comic industry. She said that being the daughter of ‘The Comedy King of Bollywood’ did not help with people making judgments about her. However, she claims that now her audiences know her and that they have 'surrendered'.

