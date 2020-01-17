Janhvi Kapoor Got 'teary-eyed' While Shooting For Gunjan Saxena's Biopic

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film The Kargil Girl which is a biopic on an Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi who will portray the role of Gunjan's father while Angad Bedi will be playing her brother. The biography has been making headlines ever since the makers made an official announcement. Janhvi Kapoor seems excited playing a war heroine in The Kargil Girl. However, the fact that she tried to fly the chopper all by herself for the role has added up more to fans' excitement.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her experience of flying a chopper

Talking about the film, Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about her experience of shooting The Kargil Girl. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Kapoor revealed that she experienced things she had never done before. Janhvi got a chance to fly a chopper by herself. Alongside a trained pilot, she ended up spending several hours in the chopper, as shared by her.

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she spent a year shooting for the film and almost every day she wished to become a pilot. And when she finally sat in the chopper, the young actor got emotional with everyone on the set having teary eyes. The Kargil Girl was an emotional journey for her, reveals the actor.

About the film - The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot, played a pivotal part in evacuating all the injured soldiers of the Kargil War in the year 1999. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Fans seem excited to see Janhvi Kapoor stepping into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena. Recently Janhvi Kapoor released a poster featuring her alongside Pankaj Tripathi. The poster beautifully depicted the father-daughter bond. The film is all slated to release on March 13, 2020.

