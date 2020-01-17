Kundali Bhagya Written Update Jan 16, 2020: Mahira Tries To Push Preeta In Front Of Truck

The episode of Kundali Bhagya starts with Mahira and Sherlyn waiting for Preeta in their car. Sherlyn sees Preeta coming and tells Mahira about it. She calls up the truck driver and informs him about the same. The truck driver starts the truck and drives towards Preeta. Meanwhile, Preeta is lost in her own thoughts, thinking about Karan and is completely unaware that a truck is coming from behind.

Kundali Bhagya written update January 16, 2020

As soon as the truck reaches Preeta, a small kid's ball reaches on the road and Preeta picks it up and walks towards the footpath. The truck moves ahead without even touching Preeta. Sherlyn then decides to make another plan and asks Mahira to go and push Preeta so that she falls in front of the truck. Mahira hesitates at first but later goes out and decides to push Preeta.

Srishti who happens to around spots Preeta pass by the road and calls her, when Preeta does not pay attention Srishty crosses the road to come to the other side. While Mahira pushes Preeta in front of the truck, Srishti pushes Preeta back and in between all this Mahira ends up hurting herself because she bangs herself to the truck.

After Srishti and Preeta find out it is Mahira who has been hurt, it leaves them shocked. They pick Mahira and take her to the hospital in Sherlyn's car. In the hospital, Mahira is taken in the ICU and Preeta completes the paperwork. At the Luthra house, Kareena makes Dadi walk around the house. To this, Dadi complains that her leg has started paining more and she is tired. She tells Kareena to wait for Preeta to come.

Rishab comes out of the room along with Girish, who carries his bag. Rishab's mother feeds him curd and sugar and Karan asks Rishab where is he going? Rishab then tells Karan that he is going to Canada and Karan is surprised that he is unaware of this and even asks Rishab about the promise he had made, to come along with him for his practice. The other members of the house tell Karan that Rishab had told everybody that he is going to Canada. Karan then tells Rishab that he will drop him to the airport.

After the boys' leaves, Dadi still waits for Preeta and asks Kareena about it. Meanwhile, Mahira's mother comes back from her shopping spree and tells everyone she bought gifts for everyone. When she finds everybody serious in the house, she asks Karan's mother about it. Kareena then tells her that everybody is tensed because Dadi's physiotherapist had not yet come. To this, Mahira's mother tells Karan's mother to not let Preeta Arora inside the Luthra house.

