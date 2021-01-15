Janhvi Kapoor Aces Kylie Jenner's Accent As She Plays A Game With Kareena Kapoor Khan

Janhvi Kapoor has been a prominent figure in Bollywood ever since she made her debut in the year 2018 with Dhadak. The actor has carved a niche for herself in movies and shows with her acting skills. Janhvi Kapoor recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.

During the show, the host raved about the former's acting skills in several movies and also called her a role model for today’s youth. Apart from that, Janhvi Kapoor also goes on to do a Kylie Jenner accent on Kareena's demand

During the interview, Kareena goes on to play a game with Janhvi where she goes on to say some short forms and Janhvi will have to guess and answer the full form of it. However, Kareena also went on to add a twist to the game. While answering the questions, Janhvi will have to talk like Kylie Jenner. Replying to her, Janhvi says, “Oh my, God. I don’t know if I can”. She adds, “I’m gonna try, it’s gonna be hard but I’ll do it”.

Kareena asks her, “what is IMO?” to which Janhvi replies, “IMO… I don’t know… I think it should be like I’m missing out? I don’t know, is that what it means”. Kareena then says, “IMO is In My Opinion”. Kareena then goes on to ask her several short forms to which Janhvi manages to answer most of it correctly. Janhvi also managed to ace the Kylie Jenner accent perfectly.

Apart from that, the duo also went on to share a fun banter where they spoke about many other things. The actor went on to tell Kareena that today’s generation should have a handbook of her slangs such as “guts and much more” as they keep using all if it. Kareena was left speechless and bursts out into laughter. Listening to some of the abbreviations Kareena was left stunned and asked Janhvi if “people really talk like this?” Janhvi also spoke about her relationships and how she goes on to make the first move. This video is sure to entertain fans and viewers as Janhvi goes all out to spill the beans and have a lot of fun.

