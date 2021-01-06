Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan spotted after rumoured Goa holiday, fans ask 'are they dating?

Are Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor the latest couple in tinsel town? That’s the question netizens have been asking after the duo reportedly holidayed together in Goa. The duo, who is working together on Dostana, even did not mind being snapped together at the airport.

Kartik Aaryan-Janhvi Kapoor spark dating rumours

A picture of Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor reportedly from their holiday in Goa is going viral. The actors can be seen twinning in white in the picture, that became a talking point among fans.

No other picture from their holiday surfaced online as they seem to have succeeded in keeping it hush-hush. On Tuesday, they were spotted together at the airport. Janhvi’s sister Khushi was also spotted and seemed to have accompanied them to Goa.

Netizens wondered if they were dating each other. Many assumed that it was indeed the case and expressed their excitement and love.

Days before, they were clicked together at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's celebration. However, that time Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nusrratt Bharuccha were also present with them.

Kartik Aaryan has been frequently linked to his co-stars, with link-ups involving Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday making major headlines. Ananya too had made been in the news recently, for her holiday with Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter, which is being considered as a ‘confirmation’ on their relationship.

Kartik-Janhvi on professional front

It was in June 2019 that it was announced that Kartik and Janhvi are collaborating on Dostana 2. TV star Lakshya is making his debut in the film to complete the trio of the Priyanka Chopra-Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer comedy. The movie had been gearing up for release in 2020 but has been pushed due to the COVID-19.

Apart from Dostana 2, Kartik is working on films like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He had announced Dhamaka on the occasion of his birthday and collaborates with Neerja director Ram Madhvani in the movie.

Janhvi featured in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl earlier this year. She will be starring in films like Roohi-Afzana and Takht over the next one-two years.

