Janhvi Kapoor To Star In Aanand L Rai's Upcoming Venture 'GoodLuck Jerry'

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's film Dhadak. She starred opposite actor Ishaan Khattar in the Hindi remake of a Marathi blockbuster film Sairat. After a number of projects, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to star in Aanand L Rai's upcoming venture. She announced this news of her upcoming project on social media. Recently, Aanand L Rai wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in December. Now the filmmaker is gearing up for his next production venture.

Janhvi Kapoor's photos: Check out her new look from GoodLuck Jerry

The project titled GoodLuck Jerry will star Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. She is joined by stellar performers like Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. The interesting first look already has the audience hooked for more. The production house is kickstarting the new year with this new film which is all set to go on floors in Punjab, today. The first schedule of the film is expected to continue till March. GoodLuck Jerry will mark Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'weird Arm' Photo Of Herself In A Glamorous Shot

The actor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she played the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance. Having already proved her mettle across genres, we are sure that this is going to be an interesting addition to her filmography. The actor loves experimenting with her looks and characters on-screen.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sun-kissed Pictures On Instagram With A 'sunny' Caption

Her look in GoodLuck Jerry seems a little different from many of other Janhvi Kapoor's films. Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, the film GoodLuck Jerry is a Colour Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

Also Read: As Janhvi Kapoor Buys A Rs 39 Crore House, Take A Look At Her Whopping Net Worth

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan Spotted After Rumoured Goa Holiday, Fans Ask 'are They Dating?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.