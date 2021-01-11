Janhvi Kapoor Shows Off Her 'sweater' In This Stunning Picture; See

Ghost Stories actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, January 11, 2021, to share a picture of her where she looks all glamorous. Along with the picture, the actor also added a sticker which describes her look. Fans are sure to go all gaga on seeing this stunning picture.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Janhvi Kapoor went on to share a picture of her where she looks all dolled up. In the picture, the actor can be seen taking a mirror selfie where she can be seen giving an intense look. The actor can be seen donning a black and grey sweater along with grey pants. She completed her look by opting for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and pink lips. In the picture, one can also notice a few beauty products on the dressing table. Along with the photo, the actor shared a sticker that read, “sweater weather”. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post below.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor-Kartik Aaryan Spotted After Rumoured Goa Holiday, Fans Ask 'are They Dating?

Earlier to this, a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan reportedly from their holiday trip in Goa is making rounds on the internet. In the picture that became a talking point among fans, the duo can be seen twinning in white. The actors are all smiles for the camera. Also, no other picture from their trip went on to surface online as they seem to have succeeded in keeping it low-key. Apart from the duo, Janhvi’s sister Khushi was also spotted at the airport and seemed to have accompanied them for the holiday. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | As Janhvi Kapoor Buys A Rs 39 Crore House, Take A Look At Her Whopping Net Worth

Janhvi’s new home

Janhvi Kapoor recently bought a triplex apartment in Juhu. The flat is spread across three floors, according to reports in Square Feat India. The actor bought the place for a hefty sum of Rs 39 crores. Also, she will have access to six parking spaces in the building. The daughter of Sridevi, the late actress who used to live in Lokandhwala, will now move to Juhu, which is renowned as the centre of celebrities and actors. The Juhu house of Janhvi Kapoor has a carpet area of 3,456. On December 10, the actor registered the house with the Department for Registration and Stamps.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor To Start Shooting For Hindi Adaptation Of 'Kolamaavu Kokila' In Punjab?

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Bought An Apartment In Juhu Worth Rs 39 Crores: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.