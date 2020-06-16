Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Three Basic Things She Lives For In A Throwback Video

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is among the most sought-after actors of the current generation in Bollywood. The young actor is not only adored for her charming screen presence, but also her impeccable fashion statements. The actor has been a paparazzi favourite even before she entered the Hindi film industry.

Recently, a throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the short clip, the diva talks about the three basic things she lives for, and these are food, movies and family. In the video clip, she can be heard saying that she lives for three basic things. And these are food, family and to act in films, and that is where her life starts and ends.

She further reveals that her needs are simple and basic. However, the cutest part of the video comes in the end, wherein she says, “Give me ice cream, and I will be your best friend and crack a few jokes”. Take a look at the video:

Upcoming projects of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would bypass theatrical release and would be directly available on the OTT platform Netflix. A teaser of the film, describing Saxena’s journey, was also unveiled. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles. Take a look at the announcement -

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, a horror comedy which will also feature Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles and Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, and others in supporting roles. The film was initially slated to release in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the release.

The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2, a standalone sequel of Dostana, which will be directed by Collin D'Cunha and also feature Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in prominent roles. Apart from this, the actor has been signed for Takht, a period drama, and Bombay Girl.

