Janhvi Kapoor's Portrait Shots To Take Cues From For Your Next Photoshoot; See Here

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor is known for her impeccable acting and style statements. The Dhadak actor is quite active on social media platforms. Apart from this, the newbie also enjoys a massive fan base of more than 8 million followers on Instagram. The actor also keeps posting many photos on her social media handle. Take a look at some of the portrait pictures on her social media.

Janhvi Kapoor’s portrait shots

Janhvi Kapoor looks really stunning in the picture. She has applied subtle makeup and has turned the focus on her luscious locks. The photo has gained over 607K likes.

The actor wore a black tank top underneath a purple top in the picture. Janhvi Kapoor has applied a nude lipstick to complete her look. She captioned her photo with an alien monster emoji.

For this photo, the actor received many compliments. She opted for light makeup and berry lips. The post has gained over 429k likes on Instagram.

In the above picture, the actor is seen wearing a fine shimmery outfit for the photoshoot. The actor is seen in a silver and purple coloured ensemble which she paired with fine diamond jewellery which includes a choker. Nude make-up, curly locks and glossy lips completed her look.

In the above pictures, the actor is looking stunning in a white ensemble. The actor kept her look elegant with diamond earrings and nude make-up. The photo has received 676k likes on Instagram.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which is a biopic on the former IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena. The makers of the film recently announced that the film would bypass theatrical release and will be available directly on the OTT platform Netflix. A teaser of the film, describing Saxena’s journey, was also unveiled. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, which features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The film was initially slated to release in June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the release. The actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 which is a sequel of Dostana and features Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in prominent roles. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Takht and Bombay Girl.

